Indium Software sets up largest global delivery centre in Chennai

Digital engineering solutions provider Indium Software inaugurated its largest global delivery centre on Thursday as the company aims at revenue by over 50 per cent in 2022-23.

The company expanded its footprint in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the last couple of months.

The Chennai centre is located at the Olympia Tech Park that can accommodate up to 500 people.

According to the company statement, the revenue grew by 78 per cent in 2021-22 and added over 1,000 employees during the period.

''This new delivery centre (in Chennai) is Indium's commitment to expand into world-class infrastructure, providing our employees a differentiated experience and meet our high performance work culture,'' said company co-founder and CEO Ram Sukumar.

With the pandemic accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises, ''we are seeing our Fortune 1000 and global clients embrace newer models of digital engineering including cloud, low code and pod-based delivery,'' he said.

According to the company COO Ramesh Krishnamurthy, Indium strengthened its operational backbone - platforms, processes, people and partnerships, and upskilled and reskilled over 500 employees through Indium Academy.

