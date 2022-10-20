Icra net income up 52.5 pc to Rs 37 cr in Sept-quarter

The country's second largest rating agency Icra on Thursday reported a 52.5 per cent jump in net income at Rs 37.2 crore for the three months to September. The Moody's domestic associate said its consolidated revenue rose by 19.2 per cent to Rs 98.6 crore from Rs 82.7 crore in the year-ago period. Its Managing Director Ramnath Krishnan said while the overall credit quality has shown signs of improvement, the bond market issuances continued to remain tepid due to continued uncertainty around yields as the inflation-led hawkish outlook prevailed. Against this background, Icra's revenue showed robust growth, driven by increased demand in bank loans and market issuances, the latter benefitting from a pick-up in structured finance ratings. Knowledge services, a part of Icra Analytics, continued its strong growth momentum, driven by expansion of ESG analytical support and growth in other value-added financial services segments, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)