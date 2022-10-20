Left Menu

Bajaj Finance Q2 net jumps 88 pc to Rs 2,781 cr

Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported an 88 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. Total income rose by 29 per cent to Rs 9,972 crore during the July-September quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 7,735 crore in same period of 2021-22, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported an 88 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,481 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Total income rose by 29 per cent to Rs 9,972 crore during the July-September quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 7,735 crore in same period of 2021-22, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing. Interest income grew by 27 per cent to Rs 8,509 crore in Q2 FY23. Stock of Bajaj Finance closed at Rs 7429.25 apiece on BSE, up by 0.69 per cent.

