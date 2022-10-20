Gujarat Industries Power Co Q2 net halves to Rs 26 cr

Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL) on Thursday said its standalone net profit halved to Rs 26.63 crore during the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of reduced income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 53.36 crore in the July-September period of 2021-22 fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing. Its total income reduced to Rs 265.79 crore from Rs 326.69 crore a year ago. Gujarat-based GIPCL has a diversified portfolio of thermal (gas and lignite), wind and solar power plant assets in the state.

