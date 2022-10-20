Left Menu

Nearly 46 tonnes of banned single-use plastic items seized during special drive

Over 4,000 violations were observed and 2,900 challans issued to the defaulters. Their thickness will have to be increased to 120 microns from December 31.Plastic wrapping material less than 50 microns in thickness and plastic sachets used for selling and storing tobacco, pan masala and gutkha are also not allowed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have seized around 46 tonnes of banned single-use plastic items and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 41 lakh on violators during a countrywide special drive launched early this week, a statement said.

''A total of 20,036 inspections, including 6,448 by CPCB teams, were conducted during October 17-19. Over 4,000 violations were observed and 2,900 challans issued to the defaulters. Approximately 46 tonnes of SUP items were seized and a fine of Rs 41 lakh imposed by authorities concerned,'' it said.

In a bid to reduce plastic pollution, India from July 1 banned 19 SUP items: earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 microns and stirrers.

Plastic carry bags of thickness less than 75 microns are also prohibited under the Plastic Waste Management Rules. Their thickness will have to be increased to 120 microns from December 31.

Plastic wrapping material less than 50 microns in thickness and plastic sachets used for selling and storing tobacco, pan masala and gutkha are also not allowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

