Competition Comm slaps Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google

The Competition Commission on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the android mobile device ecosystem.

Besides, the fair trade regulator has directed the internet major to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

