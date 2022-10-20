Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2010 hours: DEL66 BIZ-CCI-GOOGLE Competition Comm slaps Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the android mobile device ecosystem.

DEL63 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets extend gains for 5th session on fag-end buying; IT stocks shine Mumbai: Benchmark indices ticked higher for the fifth straight session on Thursday, buoyed by fag-end buying in IT stocks despite a largely downbeat trend overseas.

DEL38 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee bounces back by 25 paise to close at 82.75 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee rebounded from its lifetime lows to close 25 paise higher at 82.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid weakness in the greenback overseas. DCM64 BIZ-IDBI-LIC IDBI Bank privatisation: LIC to recover its investment by time of sale New Delhi: State-owned insurance behemoth LIC is expected to recover its Rs 21,624 crore investment it had made in IDBI Bank as share prices are likely to rebound to 2019 levels by the time the lender is privatised, an official said.

DCM37 BIZ-EXPORTS-LD COMM SECY Huge scope for India to move in global value chain systems: Commerce Secretary New Delhi: There is a huge scope for India to move in the global value chain systems and have high value-addition in global exports, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Thursday.

DCM13 BIZ-HDFC-CLSS HDFC corners 15 pc of CLSS housing mkt with Rs 67k cr loans, Rs 7,200 cr in subsidy payout Mumbai: With over Rs 7,200 crore in subsidy disbursals, the largest pure-play mortgage lender HDFC has cornered over 15 per cent of the credit-linked subsidy scheme for affordable housing since its launch in June 2016.

DCM44 BIZ-COAL-IMPORT Coal import to be stopped by 2024: Joshi New Delhi: Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that the import of dry fuel which has declined considerably will be stopped by 2024.

DCM68 BIZ-EPFO-PAYROLL DATA EPFO adds 16.94 lakh net subscribers in August New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO net added 16.94 lakh new subscribers in August 2022, registering a 14.4 per cent rise as compared to the year-ago period, according to official data.

DCM76 BIZ-RESULTS-LD AXIS BANK Axis Bank net profit jumps 70 pc at Rs 5,330 crore on healthy core income, fall in NPAs New Delhi: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 70 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 5,329.77 crore in the July-September quarter of FY23 on healthy core income supported by fall in bad loans.

DCM31 BIZ-HURUN INDIA-PHILANTHROPY LIST HCL's shiv Nadar most generous; Premji slips to 2nd position: Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 Mumbai: HCL founder Shiv Nadar topped as the most generous person in the country with an annual donation of Rs 1,161 crore, the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 revealed on Thursday.

DEL61 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 66; silver climbs Rs 101 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 66 to Rs 50,516 per 10 grams on Thursday due to weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

