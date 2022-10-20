Left Menu

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:31 IST
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times
  • Country:
  • India

Suzlon Energy on Thursday said that its Rs 1,200-crore rights issue has been subscribed by 1.8 times.

''The (rights) issue resulted into subscription of 435.46 crore shares resulting into oversubscription by 1.8 times. The issue period was from October 11, 2022 to October 20, 2022,'' a company statement said.

Suzlon Energy Ltd, one of India's top manufacturers in the wind component manufacturing segment as per capacity and one of the top renewable O&M service providers in India as per capacity serviced, announced the successful closure of the issue of 240 crore partly paid-up equity shares on rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders.

According to the statement, the issue size was 240 crore partly paid-up equity shares for cash, at a price of Rs 5 per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 3 per rights equity share) aggregating up to Rs 1,200 crore on a rights basis in the ratio of 5 rights equity shares for every 21 fully paid-up equity shares.

The funds raised via rights issue are in multiple calls -- first call at time of application is Rs 600 crore, which will be used in the manner described in the letter of offer, including for repayment or pre-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries, it explained.

The allotment and listing formalities of the new shares on the BSE & NSE is expected to be completed by the first week of November 2022, it stated.

Intermediaries for this rights issue include Inga Ventures Private Limited - the lead manager to the issue, S&R Associates - the legal advisor to the company as to Indian law, IndusLaw - the legal advisor to the lead manager as to Indian law and IndusInd Bank Limited - the banker to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022