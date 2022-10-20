RBI revokes authorisation certificate of Chennai-based GI Technology

Left Menu

Updated: 20-10-2022
The Reserve Bank on Thrusday said it has revoked certificate of authorisation of Chennai-based GI Technology Private Limited over governance concerns in the company.

The company is in business of issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments.

''Governance concerns and non-compliance with regulatory requirements'' are the reasons for revocation of Certificate of Authorisation (CoA), the central bank said in a statement.

Following the revocation of the CoA, GI Technology cannot transact the business of issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments, it said.

However, customers or merchants having a valid claim, if any, on the company as PSO, can approach the company for settlement of their claims, the Reserve Bank added.

