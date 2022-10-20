Canara Bank Q2 profit jumps 89 pc to Rs 2,525 cr

State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday reported an 89 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 2,525 crore for the quarter ended September on the back of robust growth in net interest income and decline in bad loans.

The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,333 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Its total income also rose to Rs 24,932.19 crore during July-September this year against Rs 21,331.49 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 6.37 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2022, compared to 8.42 per cent at the end of September 2021.

Net NPAs too fell to 2.19 per cent from 3.22 per cent.

The bank aims to bring down net NPA ratio to below 2 per cent by March 2023, Canara Bank Managing Director L V Prabhakar said while announcing the quarterly numbers.

Provisions for bad loan increased to Rs 2,745.03 crore as compared to Rs 2,678.48 crore at the end of the second quarter of the previous year.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 85.36 per cent as at September 2022 against 84.51 per cent in the previous quarter.

With regard to net interest income (NII), the bank said it registered a growth of 18.51 per cent to Rs 7,434 crore as compared to Rs 6,273 crore earlier.

Operating profit jumped by 23 per cent to Rs 6,905 crore from Rs 5,604 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) of the bank increased to 2.83 per cent from 2.73 per cent in the September quarter a year ago.

Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.51 per cent as at September 2022, out of which tier-I was 13.40 per cent.

During the first half ended September, the bank mobilised Rs 6,000 crore. Out of this, Rs 4,000 crore was from Tier I bonds and Rs 2,000 crore from Tier II bonds.

The bank had given guidance of raising Rs 9,000 crore from the market during the current financial year. ''...these resources will be profitably deployed in the credit portfolio,'' he said.

The bank expects a loan growth of 8 per cent during the current fiscal.

During the quarter, domestic advances stood at Rs 7,80,049 crore, registering a growth of 17.66 per cent.

Global business increased by 13.89 per cent to Rs 19,58,111 crore as at September 2022, with global deposits at Rs 11,33,964 crore and global advances at Rs 8,24,147 crore.

Shares of Canara Bank on Thursday jumped over 4 per cent after the results.

