EU parliament head calls for bigger EU budget to fight crises

The European Union's long-term budget should be increased due to the war in Ukraine, the energy, economic and defence challenges the EU faces and the global food crisis, the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said.

Speaking to EU leaders on Thursday, Metsola said additional budget strain came from higher debt servicing due to rising interest rates and the lack of a deal on new sources of financing for EU coffers. "Our economy needs this boost. It is not only a matter of prosperity, but a matter of security. That also means looking again at the EU budget," Metsola told EU leaders at the start of their two-day summit mainly focused on energy.

"We need a revision to adapt to the times," she said, according to written remarks. The EU's 1.1 trillion euro ($1.08 trillion) budget for 2021-2027 is just one percent of the 27-nation bloc's gross domestic product and when agreed in December 2020 did not take into account the unforeseen events that followed.

That meant the budget had no special funds to deal with the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting energy and food and migration crisis, record high inflation and interest rate hikes. The EU jointly borrowed 800 billion euros to rebuild economies after the pandemic and Metsola said the EU would pay 450 million euros more than expected in 2023 to service debt.

"If interest rates remain high... debt repayment will wipe out the budget's entire crisis response capacity and start eating into the EU programmes," she said. Re-opening the EU's seven-year budget (MFF) is fraught with difficulty to balance the interests of net contributors and net beneficiaries.

"I know the political realities, but the MFF needs to be future proofed with in-built flexibility," Metsola said. "Ceilings should be raised where necessary to reflect emerging needs and new priorities." ($1 = 1.0171 euros)

