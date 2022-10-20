Axis Bank's net profit zooms 66.29 pc on lower provisions, profit margin expansion

Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 66.29 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for September quarter at Rs 5,625.25 crore, driven by a substantial decrease in bad loan provisions and margin expansion.

On a standalone basis, the third largest private sector lender reported a 70 per cent increase in its profit after tax for the July-September period at Rs 5,329.77 crore.

The core net interest income rose 31 per cent to Rs 10,360 crore on the back of a 14 per cent growth in assets and a 0.57 per cent expansion in the net interest margin at 3.96 per cent.

The other income grew 4 per cent to Rs 3,941 crore, and was compressed by a loss of Rs 86 crore on the trading income side as against gains of Rs 473 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's managing director and chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry said it has met the year-end guidance on NIMs ahead of time, which offers it some cushioning and it will more rigorously look at growth opportunities from here on while maintaining margins.

Its loan growth for the quarter was driven by huge increases in small businesses banking at 69 per cent, while the overall small and medium enterprises segment was up 28 per cent, the bank said, adding the corporate loans grew at a slower rate of 9 per cent.

Amid what some bankers call as a war for deposits, the bank reported a slower 10 per cent increase on that front and its executives stated that they will look at increasing the base using various measures.

On the asset quality front, there was an improvement in the gross non performing assets ratio at 2.50 per cent as against 3.53 per cent in the year-ago period and 2.76 per cent at the end of the June quarter.

The fresh slippages declined to Rs 3,383 crore as against Rs 5,464 crore in the year-ago period, it said, adding that over Rs 700 crore of them came from the low-rated portfolio flagged earlier.

This resulted in the overall provisions declining sharply to Rs 549 crore from Rs 1,735 crore in the year-ago period, which helped the bank's bottom line. Specifically, the provisions line was benefitted the most through a write-back of Rs 362 crore on the other provisions driven by performance of the restructured assets as against Rs 930 crore set aside in the year-ago period.

The overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.52 per cent as on September 30, 2022 and the bank will not be requiring any infusion till its over Rs 12,000 crore deal to acquire Citi India's retail portfolio goes through by March 2023. He also said that the bank's internal accruals are becoming sufficient to take care of growth capital.

He also said that the performance of the Citi portfolio is as per the assumptions made while valuing the business and there is no need at present to relook at the price that it has offered to pay. It can be noted that as per the agreement signed in March 2022, a significant attrition in the metrices can trigger a dent on the money paid to Citi.

The subsidiaries' total annualised profit has grown 14 per cent to Rs 1,170 crore at the end of the first half of the fiscal year. This includes a 53 per cent increase in the PAT from Axis Finance at Rs 210 crore for April-September, 24 per cent increase in the asset management arm to Rs 183 crore. Axis Securities and Axis Capital showed a decline in profits for the first half of the fiscal year.

In a note, domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher said the bank has displayed strong overall performance, but deposit accretion was slower and will be a key going forward.

The bank scrip closed 0.42 per cent down at Rs 836.20 a piece on the BSE, as against gains of 0.16 per cent on the benchmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)