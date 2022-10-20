Stellar Value Chain Solutions expands operation in 5 more cities

Integrated supply chain solutions firm Stellar Value Chain Solutions has expanded the company's operations to five more cities with the setting up of built-to-suit warehousing (BTS) facilities in these tier-II cities.

The units in Surat, Nagpur, Indore, Raipur, and Patna, which will bring the company's warehousing footprint to 14 million square feet, are aimed at meeting the rise in demand of the festive season sales in tier 2 cities, Stellar Value Chain Solutions said.

This is in line with the company's vision to create warehouse infrastructure of 50-million square feet across India and transportation facilities with 50,000 trucks, it said.

Stellar Value Chain Solutions already has a strategic presence across 21 centres pan-India. These centres cater to 85 per cent of India's consumption and production requirement, according to the company.

''The consumption story in India remains strong. The three sectors of our focus namely e-commerce, consumer, and automotive are showing robust growth. Stellar is continuously building Grade A plus warehousing and logistics infrastructure in its pre-defined 21 cities of production and consumption,'' said Anshuman Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd.

According to a report by the consulting firm Redseer, this year's festive season is expected to bring in sales of USD 11.8 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), which is up by 28 per cent from last year.

Net demand for warehouse space in 2022 is likely to be higher than in 2021, it said.

