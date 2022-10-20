Left Menu

Stellar Value Chain Solutions expands operation in 5 more cities

These centres cater to 85 per cent of Indias consumption and production requirement, according to the company.The consumption story in India remains strong.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:06 IST
Stellar Value Chain Solutions expands operation in 5 more cities
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated supply chain solutions firm Stellar Value Chain Solutions has expanded the company's operations to five more cities with the setting up of built-to-suit warehousing (BTS) facilities in these tier-II cities.

The units in Surat, Nagpur, Indore, Raipur, and Patna, which will bring the company's warehousing footprint to 14 million square feet, are aimed at meeting the rise in demand of the festive season sales in tier 2 cities, Stellar Value Chain Solutions said.

This is in line with the company's vision to create warehouse infrastructure of 50-million square feet across India and transportation facilities with 50,000 trucks, it said.

Stellar Value Chain Solutions already has a strategic presence across 21 centres pan-India. These centres cater to 85 per cent of India's consumption and production requirement, according to the company.

''The consumption story in India remains strong. The three sectors of our focus namely e-commerce, consumer, and automotive are showing robust growth. Stellar is continuously building Grade A plus warehousing and logistics infrastructure in its pre-defined 21 cities of production and consumption,'' said Anshuman Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd.

According to a report by the consulting firm Redseer, this year's festive season is expected to bring in sales of USD 11.8 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), which is up by 28 per cent from last year.

Net demand for warehouse space in 2022 is likely to be higher than in 2021, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022