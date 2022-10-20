Left Menu

IndiGo to start 8 new flights in domestic routes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
IndiGo on Thursday announced the launch of eight new flights on the Bhopal-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Jammu, Ranchi Bhubaneshwar, and Indore-Chandigarh routes.

''Out of these new connections, Bhopal-Udaipur flight will be an RCS route and will increase accessibility between the states,'' it said in a release.

IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said the airline is pleased to enhance connectivity and accessibility by introducing exclusive flights on new domestic routes between seven states.

The airline has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft and operates more than 1,600 daily flights. It connects 74 domestic and 26 international destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

