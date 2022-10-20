Left Menu

SpiceJet suspends operations in Sikkim

SpiceJet, the only carrier that runs daily flights to and from the greenfield airport in Sikkims Pakyong, has decided to suspend operations in the hill state from October 30 due to operational constraints.Officials in the state lamented that the decision will deal a blow to the states tourism industry.According to a spokesperson of the budget airline, bad weather and low visibility were bottlenecks that had led to operational constraints.SpiceJet flights to and from Pakyong airport have been temporarily suspended with effect from October 30, 2022, due to operational constraints owing to the bad weather condition and low visibility at Pakyong.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:34 IST
SpiceJet, the only carrier that runs daily flights to and from the greenfield airport in Sikkim's Pakyong, has decided to suspend operations in the hill state from October 30 due to ''operational constraints''.

Officials in the state lamented that the decision will deal a blow to the state’s tourism industry.

According to a spokesperson of the budget airline, bad weather and low visibility were bottlenecks that had led to operational constraints.

''SpiceJet flights to and from Pakyong airport have been temporarily suspended with effect from October 30, 2022, due to operational constraints owing to the bad weather condition and low visibility at Pakyong. ''Pakyong is a VFR (Visual Flight Rules) airport and does not have instrument landing facilities. Required minima to operate from this airport is 5,000 feet, which is difficult to achieve on most days in a year, especially during the winter months. To avoid inconvenience to our passengers, flight operations have been temporarily suspended. We will share an update once the services resume,'' the spokesperson said.

A notice to this effect by the airline has been put up at the reception and the ticket counter of the airport.

An airport official said on the condition of anonymity that SpiceJet has suffered significant losses during the monsoon season when the carrier had to cancel flights due to bad weather.

The airline, which started operations from the table-top airport in 2018, currently operates daily direct flights to Delhi and Kolkata.

Officials said the service withdrawal will inconvenience locals, who avail flight services as and when available, besides adversely affecting the tourism industry in the land-locked state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

