Neral-Matheran mini train to resume operations from Oct 22

The iconic mini train of Matheran will be back on track this weekend, ahead of Diwali holidays, as the Central Railway on Thursday announced the resumption of train services between Neral and Matheran from October 22. Daily two DOWN services between Neral-Matheran and two UP services between Matheran-Neral will be operated, the CR said in a release. The mini train is one of the main tourist attractions of Matheran, a small hill station located 100 km from Mumbai.

Neral is located at the base of the Matheran hill and is is connected to Mumbai by the suburban local network of the CR.

The 20 km narrow gauge rail line to Matheran was shut after it suffered heavy damage during Monsoon in August 2019. The railway's release said the first service from Neral will depart at 8.50 am and reach Matheran at 11.30 am, while the second service will depart at 2.20 pm and reach Matheran at 5 pm.

The first service from Matheran will depart at 2.45 pm and reach Neral at 5.30 pm, while the second service from Matheran will depart at 4.20 pm and reach Neral at 7 pm. Six daily services between Aman Lodge (situated at Matheran's entry point) and Matheran station will also continue. Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway said that major breaches had occurred in the Neral-Matheran section at three locations.

The track renewal work that was carried out subsequently included replacement of old rails with new ones, replacement of the old steel, iron and wooden sleepers with concrete ones and installation of anti-crash barriers. The ride will be less bumpy with the replacement of sleepers and rails, officials said. The small stretch between Aman Lodge and Matheran was restored in December 2019 and has been functional since than. Neral-Matheran rail line was built in 1907 as a family enterprise of the Peerbhoys. The mini train is the only mode of transport that takes tourists to Matheran where motor vehicles are not allowed.

