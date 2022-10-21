Odd News Roundup: Brazil's furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation; Garter snake causes stir aboard United Airlines jet in New Jersey and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officers with swarm of angry bees

A Massachusetts woman stands accused of using a swarm of bees as a dangerous weapon, according to a county sheriff, after she allegedly unleashed a hive of angry insects on deputies trying to serve an eviction notice last week. The incident unfolded when Rorie Woods, a 55-year-old professional beekeeper, drove up to the home in Longmeadow while deputies were in the process of enforcing the eviction notice, the sheriff's department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Brazil's furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation

A rescue dog turned police mascot has become one of Brazil's most beloved furry internet sensations. Dubbed "Corporal Oliveira," the dog was taken in by Rio police officer Cristiano Oliveira, who found him in 2019 near his police station abandoned, injured and hungry.

Garter snake causes stir aboard United Airlines jet in New Jersey

The unexpected appearance of a live snake on a plane caused some turbulence among business-class passengers aboard a United Airlines jet at the end of a flight from Florida to New Jersey. The reptile stowaway, identified as a harmless garter snake, turned up on United Airlines Flight 2038 from Tampa shortly after landing Monday afternoon at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.