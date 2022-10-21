BOJ to conduct emergency bond buying for second day
The Bank of Japan said on Friday it would conduct emergency bond buying operations for a second day and increase the amount of bonds it is buying for its scheduled operations.
The BOJ on Thursday conducted emergency bond-buying operations, extending efforts to put a floor under bond prices.
