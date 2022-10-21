Left Menu

BOJ to conduct emergency bond buying for second day

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:54 IST
The Bank of Japan said on Friday it would conduct emergency bond buying operations for a second day and increase the amount of bonds it is buying for its scheduled operations.

The BOJ on Thursday conducted emergency bond-buying operations, extending efforts to put a floor under bond prices.

