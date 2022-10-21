Left Menu

Sensex climbs 327 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,653

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Friday tracking gains in Axis Bank and a mixed trend in Asian markets.Foreign institutional investors FIIs turned net buyers in the markets on Thursday after many days and this also added to the momentum.The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 327.9 points to 59,530.80 in early trade.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 10:08 IST
Sensex climbs 327 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,653
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Friday tracking gains in Axis Bank and a mixed trend in Asian markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the markets on Thursday after many days and this also added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 327.9 points to 59,530.80 in early trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 89.65 points to 17,653.60.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank climbed nearly 6 per cent after the company on Thursday reported a 66.29 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 5,625.25 crore, driven by a substantial decrease in bad loan provisions and margin expansion.

The other major winners from the 30-share pack were Titan, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra.

However, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Infosys and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In other Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were trading higher, while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower in mid-session deals.

Wall Street had ended lower on Thursday.

''IT and banks account for the major chunk of India Inc's profits. After good Q2 results from IT, leading banks are posting very good Q2 numbers indicating that corporate earnings are in-line with optimistic expectations. Q2 results of Axis Bank and ITC have beaten expectations,'' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark climbed 95.71 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 59,202.90 on Thursday. The Nifty ended 51.70 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 17,563.95.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading o.32 per cent higher at USD 92.68 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after many days as they bought shares worth Rs 1,864.79 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022