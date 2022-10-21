Left Menu

China stocks inch higher ahead of party congress outcome

China stocks edged up on Friday as investors cautiously awaited policy signals from the ongoing Communist Party Congress, with property developers and brokerages leading gains amid authorities' latest measures to stabilise markets.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-10-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 10:45 IST
China stocks inch higher ahead of party congress outcome
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks edged up on Friday as investors cautiously awaited policy signals from the ongoing Communist Party Congress, with property developers and brokerages leading gains amid authorities' latest measures to stabilise markets. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.2% by the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5%.

** The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.2%. ** All eyes are on the results of China's leadership reshuffle, which will be disclosed this weekend as the Communist Party Congress concludes.

** Securities firms rose 1.3% after China's state-owned margin financing loan provider said on Thursday it will cut brokerages' borrowing costs in a bid to promote stock investments. ** Property developers added 1.5% after state media said China's securities regulator will ease rules to allow certain property-related companies to raise capital via the domestic stock market.

** The moves come as Beijing rolls out measures to help stabilise markets during the ongoing Party Congress. ** However, shares of Chinese chipmakers retreated 2.2%, following a 5% jump from the previous session.

** Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) denied a media report that it had participated in emergency meetings convened by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions. ** "Sentiment stayed range-bound amid sizeable market sell-off pressure. With lack of immediate clarity on zero-COVID and economic growth policy, we emphasize refocusing on fundamentals – corporate earnings," said Morgan Stanley in a note, expecting further consensus estimate cuts to continue into 3Q result season.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong jumped 2%, while tech giants traded in the city inched up 0.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022