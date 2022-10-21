Left Menu

Axis Bank shares climb over 6.5 pc post earnings announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 11:19 IST
Axis Bank shares climb over 6.5 pc post earnings announcement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Axis Bank climbed over 6.5 per cent in morning trade on Friday, after the firm reported a 66.29 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock jumped 6.50 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 879.95 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 6.53 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 879.85.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty in morning trade.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 292.97 points or 0.49 per cent to trade at 59,495.87.

Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 66.29 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for September quarter at Rs 5,625.25 crore, driven by a substantial decrease in bad loan provisions and margin expansion.

On a standalone basis, the third largest private sector lender reported a 70 per cent increase in its profit after tax for the July-September period at Rs 5,329.77 crore.

The core net interest income rose 31 per cent to Rs 10,360 crore on the back of a 14 per cent growth in assets and a 0.57 per cent expansion in the net interest margin at 3.96 per cent.

On the asset quality front, there was an improvement in the gross non performing assets ratio at 2.50 per cent as against 3.53 per cent in the year-ago period and 2.76 per cent at the end of the June quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022