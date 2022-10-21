Left Menu

AI appoints Henry Donohoe as head of safety, security, quality functions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 12:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Air India has appointed Henry Donohoe, who has extensively worked with various international carriers, as the head of its safety, security and quality functions.

After taking over the loss-making Air India in January this year, Tata group has been working on reviving the carrier's fortunes and is also implementing the long-term transformation plan 'Vihaan.AI'.

Donohoe, an Irish national, will take over as the head of Air India's Safety, Security and Quality functions from November 7, a release said on Friday.

He started his career at Aer Lingus in 1978 and became its Chief Pilot before going on to head key departments including Safety, Quality, Flight Operations and Engineering.

''Donohoe then spent seven years with Emirates Airline in various safety roles, ultimately as Divisional Senior Vice President Flight Operations and Primary Crisis Director,'' the release said.

Most recently, Donohoe served as Senior Vice President Safety, Security, Compliance & Emergency Response at Norwegian Air. At the airline, he was responsible for the integration of multiple AOCs and Safety, and security & compliance departments under a single entity, among other initiatives.

He has also served on the IATA Safety Committee and Flight Safety Foundation Board of Governance.

Welcoming Donohoe to the airline, Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson said, ''even as we pursue our Vihaan.AI ambitions, including the tripling of our fleet, safe and secure operations remain Air India's number-one priority''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

