UK finance minister Hunt: We will put public finances on sustainable path

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 12:12 IST
UK finance minister Hunt: We will put public finances on sustainable path
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt reiterated on Friday that the government will do "whatever is necessary to get drive down debt in the medium term," responding to the latest data on public sector finances.

"We will do whatever is necessary to get drive down debt in the medium term and to ensure that taxpayers' money is well spent, putting the public finances on a sustainable path as we grow the economy," Hunt said in a statement.

"Strong public finances are the foundation of a strong economy. To stabilise markets, I've been clear that protecting our public finances means difficult decisions lie ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

