Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Trust Investment in relation to INR 3,488 Crore NCD issuance by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited, acting as an investor and arranger with respect to issuance of listed, secured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible bonds by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), a company wholly owned by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, with a green-shoe option for an aggregate issue size of Rs 3,488 crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 12:16 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited, acting as an investor and arranger with respect to issuance of listed, secured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible bonds by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), a company wholly owned by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, with a green-shoe option for an aggregate issue size of Rs 3,488 crore. The Banking and Finance Practice of Cyril AmarchandMangaldas advised on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Leena Chacko, Partner; with support from SrinjoyBhattacherjee, Principal Associate; and Shivendra Shukla, Associate.

As a part of the Transaction, the bonds are secured by way of a charge over the receivables and cashflows of UPPCL. Further, the bonds have been guaranteed by way of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction include Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited, Tipsons Consultancy Services Private Limited, and A.K. Capital Services Limited.

The transaction was signed and closed on October 07, 2022. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

