Bharat Dynamics signs several MoUs during DefExpo 2022

Bharat Dynamics and Dassault Aviation have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for Integration of the Bharat Dynamics' Weapon Systems like Astra and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon on Rafale Aircraft for Indian Armed Forces and future export market.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 12:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharat Dynamics and Dassault Aviation have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for Integration of the Bharat Dynamics' Weapon Systems like Astra and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon on Rafale Aircraft for Indian Armed Forces and future export market. Further, Bharat Dynamics and IIT Ropar have entered into MoU to work on joint research projects and technology development for all missiles and underwater weapons, an official statement said on Friday.

In addition to the above two pacts, it has also signed an MoU with other organizations, including Ashok Leyland Defence Systems Limited, Mahindra Defence Systems, and Newspace Technologies. The MoUs were exchanged with the respective Companies in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh during the Bandhan Ceremony held on the sidelines of Defexpo - 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, Bharat Dynamics stated that MoUs signed with the new partners would pave the way for greater cooperation between the companies. P Radhakrishna, Director (Production) signed the MoUs on behalf of Bharat Dynamics. N Srinivasulu, Director (Finance), Upender Vennam, Chief Vigilance Officer, Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd), Executive Director (Mktg) and other senior officials of the Company were present on occasion, the statement added.

Adding to its existing wide range of product portfolio, Bharat Dynamics has launched three new products during the ongoing Defexpo - 2022. These include "Anti - Tank Guided Missile for MBT ARJUN ", the "Sangramika", a Light Weight Vehicle Mounted Anti -Tank Guided WeaponSystem and the "Sanharika", an Armoured Vehicle mounted Laser Guided Short Range Anti-Aircraft Weapon System during the Bandhan Ceremony, another statement from the company said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

