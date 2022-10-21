Left Menu

UK stocks hit by weak retail sales, rising yields

Data on Friday showed British shoppers reined in their spending more sharply than expected in September as they felt the hit from rising prices. UK's retail index fell 1.8%. Another set of data showed Britain borrowed 20.01 billion pounds ($22.37 billion) in September, more than the 17.1 billion pounds expected in the Reuters poll of economists.

UK's main equity indexes fell on Friday, as lower-than-expected retail sales figures and a jump in bond yields added to the market's weak sentiment following a tumultuous week for politics in the country.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6% by 0707 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.7%. Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest and most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her unfunded tax cut proposals crashed the pound and sent British borrowing costs soaring.

Both the stock indexes trimmed gains made earlier this week after the historic reversal of Truss's fiscal plans. Data on Friday showed British shoppers reined in their spending more sharply than expected in September as they felt the hit from rising prices. UK's retail index fell 1.8%.

Another set of data showed Britain borrowed 20.01 billion pounds ($22.37 billion) in September, more than the 17.1 billion pounds expected in the Reuters poll of economists. Among individual stocks, Deliveroo jumped 5.9% after the food delivery company upgraded its adjusted earnings (EBITDA) margin guidance and said that it was confident it could adapt to the worsening economic outlook.

Holiday Inn owner IHG fell 2.8% after saying its Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will step down.

