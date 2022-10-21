GST: CBIC extends due date for filing GSTR 3B return; details inside

Left Menu

The GST Implementation Committee of GST Council has approved the extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20th October, 2022 to 21st October 2022, the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) on Friday tweeted.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 13:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The GST Implementation Committee of GST Council has approved the extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20th October, 2022 to 21st October 2022, the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) on Friday tweeted. The notification in this regard is under process, it added.

Many taxpayers complained of glitches in the GSTN portal because of the slowness or the difficulty to log in. It might be for these reasons that the GST Implementation Committee of GST Council had approved dateline extension to another one day. The Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs on Friday said the goods and services tax implementation of GST Council had approved the extension of the dateline for filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from October 20, 2022, to October 21, 2022.

Form GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return and the purpose of the return is for taxpayers to declare their summary GST liabilities for a particular tax period and discharge these liabilities. A normal taxpayer is required to file Form GSTR-3B returns for every tax period. Generally, the 20th of every month is the last date for filing GSTR 3B.

The second-largest IT in the country, Infosys, provides the technology backend for the goods and services tax (GST) for the GST Network (GSTN). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

