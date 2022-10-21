Left Menu

Iran advises citizens to refrain from Ukraine travel

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 21-10-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:10 IST
Iran advises citizens to refrain from Ukraine travel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran's foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday to refrain from traveling to Ukraine and asked Iranians there to leave the country, semi-official news agencies reported.

"Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians living in Ukraine are advised to leave the country for their own safety," a ministry statement said.

