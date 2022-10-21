China stocks end slightly lower ahead of party congress outcome

China stocks traded sideways before closing little changed on Friday, as investors awaited signals from the ongoing Communist Party Congress, with property developers and brokerages rising amid authorities' latest measures to stabilise markets.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%. ** The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.4%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.1%.

** For the week, the CSI 300 Index lost 2.6%, the biggest weekly drop in five weeks, while the Hang Seng Index declined 2.3%. ** All eyes are on the results of China's leadership reshuffle, which will be disclosed this weekend as the Communist Party Congress concludes.

** "Once the leadership positions are determined, new projects and initiatives are likely to restart," said Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director of Asian equities at GAM Investment. ** Securities firms edged up 0.2% after China's state-owned margin financing loan provider said on Thursday it will cut brokerages' borrowing costs in a bid to promote stock investments.

** Property developers also rose, after state media said China's securities regulator will ease rules to allow certain property-related companies to raise capital via domestic stock market. ** The moves also come as Beijing rolls out measures to help stabilise markets during the ongoing congress.

** However, shares of Chinese chipmakers retreated 1.6%, following a 5% jump from the previous session. ** Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) denied a media report that it had participated in emergency meetings convened by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions.

** "Sentiment stayed range-bound amid sizeable market sell-off pressure. With lack of immediate clarity on zero-COVID and economic growth policy, we emphasize refocusing on fundamentals – corporate earnings," said Morgan Stanley in a note, expecting further consensus estimate cuts to continue into 3Q result season. ** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong added 1.2%, while tech giants traded in the city retreated 0.6%.

