FOREX-Yen weakens further past 150 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil

The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. An extended yen sell-off past 150 yen per dollar to 32-year lows has put markets on heightened alert for further intervention in currency markets by Tokyo.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain.

An extended yen sell-off past 150 yen per dollar to 32-year lows has put markets on heightened alert for further intervention in currency markets by Tokyo. Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday authorities were dealing with currency speculators "strictly", while Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would closely watch the impact of currency moves.

The yen last stood at 150.71 per dollar, down 0.4% on the day. The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major counterparts - edged up 0.2% to 113.130, as U.S. Treasury yields climbed to new multi-year peaks amid bets on further interest rate rises despite the risks of recession.

The dollar-yen currency pair is extremely sensitive to changes in U.S. 10-year yields, which pushed to a more than 14-year top of 4.272%. "Japan's efforts to highlight that no particular level is being protected means there is scope for this relatively orderly grind higher in USD/JPY to continue," currency analysts at MUFG said in a note.

Sterling was also on the back foot, falling 0.8% to a weekly low of $1.11535 as Britain's ruling Conservative party began scrambling to pick the country's third prime minister in two months after Liz Truss quit on Thursday. The currency had leapt as much as 1% the previous day after Truss announced her departure.

The Conservatives, which hold a big majority in parliament and need not call a nationwide election for another two years, will now elect a new leader by Oct. 28. Boris Johnson and former finance minister Rishi Sunak are the early frontrunners. The euro fell 0.2% to $0.97705, after hitting an overnight high of $0.98455.

