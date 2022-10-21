Soothe Healthcare raises Rs 175 crore

Soothe Healthcare, a personal hygiene company, on Friday said it has raised Rs 175 crore in a fresh round of funding.

The company said it has raised Rs 120 crore from its existing investors and another Rs 55 crore from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The existing investors include A91, Symphony, Sixth Sense, and GII.

The brand plans to utilise the raised capital to further grow its distribution channels and deepen its reach across Tier II and Tier III markets, it said in a statement.

The fresh funds will also be used to amplify marketing outreach and spread a wider social message on women's menstrual hygiene, it added.

''Raising a meaningful amount from existing partners and DFC validates our brand's commitment to prioritise menstrual hygiene access, product, people, and communities. Our endeavour is to provide women with high quality products at a great value,'' Soothe Healthcare Founder and CEO Sahil Dharia stated.

The company's value proposition and social impact-driven business model has helped establish Paree Sanitary pads as a trusted personal hygiene brand across India, he added.

''This fresh inflow of funds will help us reach women across wider geographies,'' he added.

