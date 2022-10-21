Left Menu

Maha: Tiger crushed to death by train in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 21-10-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:47 IST
Maha: Tiger crushed to death by train in Chandrapur
Representative image
A tiger was run over by a train in Rajura forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, a senior forest official said.

The death came to light in the morning hours, when a gangman of the Railways spotted the carcass of a tiger on the railway track on Hyderabad-Ballarshah route, the official said.

The matter was reported to the forest department and a team rushed to the spot for inspection. The tiger was a sub-adult, said Suresh Yelkarwar, the range forest officer of Rajura Range.

According to forest authorities, the carcass was found in Chunala beat in Rajura tehsil, some 29 km from the district headquarters.

Veterinarians from the transit treatment centre in Chandrapur reached the spot and performed post-mortem, during which multiple injuries were found on the tiger, they said.

The big cat was cremated as per guidelines in the presence of forest personnel, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

