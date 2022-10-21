Left Menu

AGCO inaugurates Digital Capability Center in Bengaluru

AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, NYSE AGCO, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced the inauguration of its Digital Capability Center DCC in Bengaluru. We are confident that our digital capability center in India will help us incubate and rapidly scale the best technology talent for AGCO. The DCC will focus on augmenting AGCOs IT and digital capabilities to deliver innovative, farmer-focused solutions.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-10-2022 14:55 IST
AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced the inauguration of its Digital Capability Center (DCC) in Bengaluru. The new center was inaugurated Oct 18, 2022 in the presence of key AGCO leaders and approximately 100 local employees while being live streamed to AGCO employees in other locations around the world. As part of the inauguration keynote, Daniel Zapf, AGCO's Vice President and Chief information Officer, said, ''We are excited to leverage the great talent India has to offer to help the world's farmers sustainably feed our world. We are confident that our digital capability center in India will help us incubate and rapidly scale the best technology talent for AGCO.'' The DCC will focus on augmenting AGCO's IT and digital capabilities to deliver innovative, farmer-focused solutions. The DCC has been actively hiring highly experienced technology talent from across India who will collaborate with AGCO teammates around the world to deliver these leading solutions.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) was chosen by AGCO to provide end-to-end support in the creation and rapid ramp-up of the DCC. Speaking about the journey, Ravi Mehta, Partner, Deloitte India, said, ''It has been an exciting and fast-paced journey from the time AGCO engaged Deloitte India to set-up its Digital Capability Center (DCC) in Bengaluru. We collaborated with the AGCO leadership to build a fully functional, state-of-the-art DCC in just a few months. This is a key milestone for AGCO and we are thrilled to be part of it.'' About AGCO AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926759/Digital_Capability_Center_Bengaluru.jpg

