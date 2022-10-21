Jindal Stainless, Yantra India ink pact to manufacture advance defence products

As part of its growth plans, stainless steel player Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has signed an agreement with state-owned Yantra India Ltd for the development and manufacturing of defence products.

In a statement, JSL said its defence vertical Jindal Defence & Aerospace (Jindal Defence And Aerospace) has signed an MoU with the state-owned Yantra India Ltd for engineering, development and manufacturing of defence products with their respective capabilities. The move is in line with the government's push for the public-private partnership to serve Indian armed forces, the company said on Friday.

''Jindal Defence & Aerospace is proud to make India Atmanirbhar in the area of advanced materials by presenting nickel-based alloys, armour steel glass fibre, and carbon fibre composites for next-gen defence applications.

''We are entering into integrated next-generation security and defence solutions for the nation's armed and paramilitary forces,'' its chief CP Agrawal said.

In the past, Jindal Defence and Aerospace has supplied material for key DRDO and ISRO projects, including satellite launcher PSLV, GSLV Mk-3, Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan, KS Nuclear Submarine missile system and missile canister for almost all missile programmes.

