Eight-year-old killed as bus topples in UP's Bijnor

An eight-year-old boy was killed when the bus he was travelling in overturned here in the early hours of Friday, police said.The accident took place in Sherkot police station area, they said.Station House Officer SHO Satyendra Kumar said, A transport bus travelling from Dehradun to Lakhimpur Kheri toppled due to a tyre burst. Police sent the body for post-mortem.The officials arranged for another bus on which the passengers were sent to their destination.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:25 IST
An eight-year-old boy was killed when the bus he was travelling in overturned here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place in Sherkot police station area, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satyendra Kumar said, ''A transport bus travelling from Dehradun to Lakhimpur Kheri toppled due to a tyre burst. Around 75 people were present in the bus at the time of the incident. A child, Tasleem, was killed in the accident.'' Teams of local police along with senior officials reached the spot. Police sent the body for post-mortem.

The officials arranged for another bus on which the passengers were sent to their destination.

