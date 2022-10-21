Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm

Other companies that rely on ad revenue including Alphabet Inc, Twitter Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Pinterest Inc fell between 1.8% and 7.2%.

Nasdaq futures tumbled on Friday, dragged down by elevated U.S. Treasury yields and Snap's revenue warning for the busy holiday quarter that rattled shares of other social media companies.

The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat lost a quarter of its market value in premarket trading after it also posted its slowest revenue growth in five years as advertisers cut spending due to spiraling inflation and geopolitical woes. Other companies that rely on ad revenue including Alphabet Inc, Twitter Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Pinterest Inc fell between 1.8% and 7.2%.

The slide in mega-cap growth stocks also comes against the backdrop of strengthening U.S. Treasury yields on expectations of continued aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with markets widely expecting a fourth 75-basis-point hike at its November meeting. U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday as data on the labor market and comments from a Fed official reinforced rapid rate hike expectations and outweighed a flurry of solid corporate earnings.

At 5:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 136 points, or 0.45%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 23.25 points, or 0.63%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 104.5 points, or 0.94%.

