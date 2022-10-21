Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit rises 33% to Rs 2,680 cr

We have further accelerated our digitalisation efforts to aid in our business efficiency and safety, Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.The companys mined metal output during the period under review was at 2,55,000 tonne, up 2.8 per cent on the back of better grades and improved mill recoveries.Hindustan Zincs integrated metal production in the quarter was 2,46,000 tonne, up 17.5 per cent year-on-year.The company is the countrys only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:37 IST
Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit rises 33% to Rs 2,680 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc on Friday reported 32.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,680 crore for September quarter 2022-23.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,017 crore for the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to BSE.

''Net profit for the quarter was at Rs 2,680 crore...on account of higher zinc volumes and prices, gain from strategic hedging, and favourable exchange rates while being partially offset by the rising input commodity prices and lower lead and silver prices,'' the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations in July-September period increased to Rs 8,127 crore from Rs 5,958 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said.

''Our world-class mining assets backed with our zeal for operational excellence has enabled us to deliver consistent results in the toughest of circumstances. We have further accelerated our digitalisation efforts to aid in our business efficiency and safety,'' Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

The company's mined metal output during the period under review was at 2,55,000 tonne, up 2.8 per cent on the back of better grades and improved mill recoveries.

Hindustan Zinc's integrated metal production in the quarter was 2,46,000 tonne, up 17.5 per cent year-on-year.

The company is the country's only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. It has its headquarters in Udaipur, Rajasthan where it has its zinc, lead mines and smelting complexes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022