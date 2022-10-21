Left Menu

M3M India sales bookings up 34 pc to Rs 3,583 cr in Apr-Sep; to invest 1,800 cr on various projects at Dwarka Expressway

It expects a revenue of over Rs 6,100 crore.Dwarka Expressway will connect Dwarka Delhi to Gurugram, Haryana.I have always maintained that the Dwarka Expressway will change the equations of realty demand in Gurugram.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:50 IST
M3M India sales bookings up 34 pc to Rs 3,583 cr in Apr-Sep; to invest 1,800 cr on various projects at Dwarka Expressway
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm M3M India Ltd on Friday said its sales bookings rose 34 per cent to Rs 3,583 crore during April-September period of this fiscal on better demand for its properties.

The company had clocked a sales bookings of Rs 2,668 crore in the year-ago period, the Gurugram-based company said in a statement.

The company also said it is constructing various projects on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. It expects a revenue of over Rs 6,100 crore.

Dwarka Expressway will connect Dwarka Delhi to Gurugram, Haryana.

''I have always maintained that the Dwarka Expressway will change the equations of realty demand in Gurugram. In the current phase, we are investing more than Rs 1,800 crore in various projects,'' Pankaj Bansal, Director - M3M India, said.

The projects comprise of 3.5 million square feet luxury residential project and 1 million square feet retail project.

M3M India has a land bank of 3,000 acres, of which 600 acres has been recently acquired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022