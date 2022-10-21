M3M India sales bookings up 34 pc to Rs 3,583 cr in Apr-Sep; to invest 1,800 cr on various projects at Dwarka Expressway

Realty firm M3M India Ltd on Friday said its sales bookings rose 34 per cent to Rs 3,583 crore during April-September period of this fiscal on better demand for its properties.

The company had clocked a sales bookings of Rs 2,668 crore in the year-ago period, the Gurugram-based company said in a statement.

The company also said it is constructing various projects on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. It expects a revenue of over Rs 6,100 crore.

Dwarka Expressway will connect Dwarka Delhi to Gurugram, Haryana.

''I have always maintained that the Dwarka Expressway will change the equations of realty demand in Gurugram. In the current phase, we are investing more than Rs 1,800 crore in various projects,'' Pankaj Bansal, Director - M3M India, said.

The projects comprise of 3.5 million square feet luxury residential project and 1 million square feet retail project.

M3M India has a land bank of 3,000 acres, of which 600 acres has been recently acquired.

