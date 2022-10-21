Left Menu

CIL starts 17 more first-mile connectivity projects worth Rs 11k cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:54 IST
CIL starts 17 more first-mile connectivity projects worth Rs 11k cr
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) on Friday said it has started 17 more first-mile connectivity projects worth Rs 11,000 crore under the third phase. First-mile connectivity (FMC) refers to the transportation of coal from pitheads to dispatch points.

''At an estimated cost of Rs 11,000 crore, these projects have been planned for a loading capacity of 317 million tonnes per annum (MTPA),'' Coal India said in a statement.

The PSU is preparing a rollout plan to float tenders for the latest projects by FY 2025 and the projects would be commissioned by FY 2027.

These are in addition to the existing 44 such projects that CIL is actively pursuing under the two phases.

''Catalysed by positive results shown by a pilot study, in two of its OC mines, on environmental and economic benefits of loading through FMC projects, CIL is pursuing this mode actively,'' the statement said.

There has been a considerable cut down in particulate matter, CO2 and other gaseous emissions through the transportation of coal via first-mile connectivity compared to despatch through rail sidings.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022