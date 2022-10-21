JSW Steel Q2 loss at Rs 915 cr

JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 915 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,179 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

However, income during the quarter increased to Rs 41,966 crore from Rs 33,449 crore.

