JSW Steel Q2 loss at Rs 915 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 915 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,179 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.
However, income during the quarter increased to Rs 41,966 crore from Rs 33,449 crore.
