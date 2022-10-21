Senior police officers injured in car crash in Jalpaiguri

Senior IPS officer Devendra Prakash Singh was injured as his car collided with a dumper in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday, police said.

Singh, who is the Inspector General of Police of North Bengal, was travelling from Siliguri to Alipurduar when the accident happened at Damdim in Malbazar subdivision, they said.

Along with Singh, North Bengal's SP Traffic Awadhesh Pathak was also travelling. He was also injured in the accident, police said.

Singh's driver and bodyguard also received injuries as the front of the car was shattered.

Singh, who received injuries on his hands and legs, was admitted to a private hospital at Sevoke Road in Siliguri. Pathak is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The driver and the bodyguard are getting treated at the Malbazar hospital.

