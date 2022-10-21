Left Menu

Senior police officers injured in car crash in Jalpaiguri

Senior IPS officer Devendra Prakash Singh was injured as his car collided with a dumper in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district on Friday, police said.Singh, who is the Inspector General of Police of North Bengal, was travelling from Siliguri to Alipurduar when the accident happened at Damdim in Malbazar subdivision, they said.Along with Singh, North Bengals SP Traffic Awadhesh Pathak was also travelling.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:09 IST
Senior police officers injured in car crash in Jalpaiguri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Devendra Prakash Singh was injured as his car collided with a dumper in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday, police said.

Singh, who is the Inspector General of Police of North Bengal, was travelling from Siliguri to Alipurduar when the accident happened at Damdim in Malbazar subdivision, they said.

Along with Singh, North Bengal's SP Traffic Awadhesh Pathak was also travelling. He was also injured in the accident, police said.

Singh's driver and bodyguard also received injuries as the front of the car was shattered.

Singh, who received injuries on his hands and legs, was admitted to a private hospital at Sevoke Road in Siliguri. Pathak is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The driver and the bodyguard are getting treated at the Malbazar hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022