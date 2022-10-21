Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Rohini on Friday, officials said.

According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze at the banquet hall in Rohini's Sector-3 was received at 2:29 pm and 13-14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

So far, there are no reports of anyone being injured. The operation to douse the fire is underway, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)