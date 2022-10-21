Left Menu

Anti-toll activists face 2 cases: Police

21-10-2022
Anti-toll activists face 2 cases: Police
Surathkal police here said they have registered two separate cases against activists who staged a protest at the toll plaza demanding its closure and stoppage of toll collection.

The cases have been registered based on complaints from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the toll plaza management, the police said.

In the complaints, it was stated that over 30 members of the protest-committee raised slogans and stopped vehicles on October 18 on the road in front of the toll plaza and caused inconvenience to commuters.

The complaints allege that the protesters obstructed free flow of traffic though they had agreed for a peaceful protest in a previous meeting with the assistant commissioner of police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

