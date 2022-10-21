Left Menu

Laurus Labs Q2 profit up 14 pc at Rs 233 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:44 IST
Laurus Labs Q2 profit up 14 pc at Rs 233 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Laurus Labs on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 14 percent to Rs 233 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 204 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,576 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,203 crore in the year-ago period, Laurus Labs said in a statement.

Laurus Labs Founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said the results reflect the company's efforts towards strengthening and diversifying its business.

He noted that the company has developed a novel delivery for pediatric HIV treatment and expects to file an NDA (new drug application) shortly.

''This should significantly enhance our market position. Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. We will continue to prioritize investments in our pipeline..,'' Chava stated.

On the business outlook, he said, ''Looking forward to the second half of 2023, we expect to deliver a strong underlying revenue growth and stable EBITDA margins of 30 percent in FY2023.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022