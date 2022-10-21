Left Menu

Germany's benchmark bond yield hit a new 11-year high on Friday, as angst over rising interest rates drove a further selloff in global debt markets. The Bank of England is also expected to hike interest rates by 75 bps the following week. Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose to 2.512%, the highest level since August 2011.

Germany's 10-year bond yield hits new 11-year high as selloff continues
Germany's benchmark bond yield hit a new 11-year high on Friday, as angst over rising interest rates drove a further selloff in global debt markets. The ECB meets next week and economists polled by Reuters expect another outsized 75 basis point (bp) rate hike on Thursday, taking the deposit rate to a 13-year high of 1.5%. The Bank of England is also expected to hike interest rates by 75 bps the following week.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose to 2.512%, the highest level since August 2011. It was last up 10 bps at 2.5% and on track for its 12th consecutive weekly rise. The German 2-year yield was 8 bps higher at around 2.181% after hitting a 14-year high. Yields move inversely to prices.

Tough talk from a Federal Reserve official and strong jobs data drove the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield as high as 4.291%, a level not seen since December 2007. The Fed has pushed up its interest rate range to 3% to 3.25% from just 0% to 0.25% in March. Higher interest rates cause investors to demand bigger returns on bonds, pushing up yields.

"We are going to keep raising rates for a while," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday. In Europe, looming rate hikes and an expected surge in bond issuance as countries tackle the energy crisis have unnerved investors. Inflation in the euro zone came in at a record annual rate of 9.9% in September, data showed this week.

Italy's 10-year yield was last up 13 bps at 4.869%, with the gap over German peers at 236 bps. Italy's Giorgia Meloni met President Sergio Mattarella on Friday as she prepared to form a government. Meanwhile, ratings agency S&P was due to review Italy's credit rating. The prospect that the ECB could soon start reducing its bond holdings in a process called quantitative tightening (QT) was also weighing on sentiment.

"The fact that one is taking away a one-sided buyer with almost unlimited pockets is something that will put a mark on markets," said Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank. Investors will be on the lookout for any signals from the ECB about when it might initiate QT, initially by stopping reinvestments in bonds.

"QT has only started to emerge in investors minds when we priced in that (interest rates) will go above 2%," said Sphia Salim, head of European rates strategy at Bank of America. "If you have a central bank which goes into restrictive policy, then it doesn't really make sense without contemplating a reduction in reinvestments."

Elsewhere, Britain's 10-year bond yield was up 13 bps at 4.035%, but well below the 4.632% level touched earlier this month after plans by Liz Truss for tax cuts sparked chaos. Truss resigned as Britain's prime minister on Thursday.

