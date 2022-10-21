Left Menu

Lebanon finance minister: repaying depositors should not just be the state's responsibility

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:48 IST
Lebanon finance minister: repaying depositors should not just be the state's responsibility
Youssef Khalil Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's finance minister Youssef Khalil said on Friday that the burden of repaying depositors whose funds have been frozen by the economic crisis should not fall solely on the government.

Lebanon's financial system is estimated to have suffered from $72 billion in losses, but a recovery plan laying out how those funds would be recovered has yet to be finalised.

"The state cannot finance whatever and however is asked of it, and the recovery of deposits should not come exclusively from its own pocket," Khalil told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022