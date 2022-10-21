emlyon business school opens up Innovative Makers' Lab in Saint Xavier's College campus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Giving new wings to its learning by doing pedagogy, emlyon business school, a leading French business school, opened up its Makers' Lab within the premises of its Mumbai campus in St. Xavier's College. It was inaugurated by the Consul General of France in Mumbai Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet on October 20, 2022, in presence of the Dean of emlyon business school, Isabelle Huault, India head, emlyon business school and also member, Governing Council, IFCCI Ashley Fernandes, Rector, St. Xavier's College, Father Keith D'Souza SJ, Principal, St. Xavier's College, Dr Rajendra Shinde and members of both the institutions. It was on April 16, 2021, that emlyon business school and St Xavier's College signed an agreement, allowing the former to have its own space bearing the school's colours within the heritage buildings of the Indo-Gothic campus of St Xavier's College, at the heart of Mumbai.

The launch of the makers' lab on October 20 further strengthens the intent of both emlyon business school and St. Xavier's College to work towards a common vision to hybridize competences to benefit students and the community at large. The makers' lab will provide participants with a unique experience and will include a Co-working space, that will foster peer learning, along with a fabrication lab giving students and passionate makers across Mumbai an easy access to tools and resources to turn their ideas into reality. The lab has been fitted with a state-of-the art laser cutter/engraver, 3D printers, IMacs, vinyl plotter, digital embroiderer, interactive screens and tools that will empower earlymakers to learn by doing. All projects conducted will be built around SDGs to address social and environmental issues.

The opening of the emlyon makers' lab is the cornerstone of the leading French B-school's pedagogy in India. It is also an integral part of the school's approach to hybrid learning. This first of its kind platform will also facilitate the school's intent to co-create with Indo-French corporates short certificate, diploma programs and well as executive degree programs given the school's commitment to skilling and teaching in India, with India, for India. With an Indo-French theme, the inaugural event was also graced by French corporates while French students from emlyon business school and students from Saint Xavier's College were also a part of it. Students from Don Bosco, Nerul had also joined for the event.

Giving the welcome address, Rector, St. Xavier's College, Father Keith D'Souza, SJ spoke about the collaboration between both the institutions and the common values they share. Taking it forward, the Dean of emlyon business school, Isabelle Huault, also gave emphasis on the shared vision of both the academic partners on diversity and inclusion. She said with the makers' lab, the content of the courses and the pedagogy attached, all the Indian operations being undertaken by the school align with its 2025 strategy, which is people, planet and purpose. Principal, SXC, Dr Rajendra Shinde highlighted the academic excellence of Saint Xavier's College and how the makers' lab would help the students imbibe an entrepreneurial spirit. India head of emlyon business school, Ashley Fernandes stressed the global recognition and local relevance of the partnership and urged the students, in these trying times, to restore, rebuild and reshape with faith, justice and hope while Dean, International Affairs, emlyon business school Olivier Gulliet spoke about the international strategy of the school.

Delivering the keynote address, the Consul General of France in Mumbai Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet congratulated emlyon business school for getting into a collaboration with the famous St. Xavier's College in Mumbai and opening an innovative makers' lab in the campus. While appreciating the thought process behind such a project, he also spoke about how France has become a hub for international students. He also urged the French students present on the occasion to explore India better so that the relationship between both the countries continue to be strengthened. A video message from Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain was also played on the occasion wherein he conveyed his best wishes to emlyon business school for opening of the makers' lab in St Xavier's College, Mumbai.

The event concluded with presentation of mementoes that were designed especially for the event to all the guests. It may be noted that St. Xavier's College, Mumbai (autonomous since 2010), a multidisciplinary college affiliated with the University of Mumbai stands for its academic excellence, innovation, integration and social inclusion. The college has secured an A+ NAAC Grade, is ranked 1st as private autonomous colleges in India (Education World in 2022) and stands 87th in India (NIRF 2022). Similarly, founded in 1872, emlyon business school is ranked top 4 in France and top 20 in Europe, 2nd best French business school in employability, social and economic impact. The school holds a triple accreditation: AACSB EQUIS and AMBA has campuses in Lyon-Ecully, Paris, St. Etienne, Shanghai, Bhubaneswar and Mumbai.

