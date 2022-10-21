Left Menu

Tigris Valley in the foothills of the Western Ghats in Kerala, wins National Award - Swadesh Samman for promoting AYUSH practices in wellness sector

Older than the Himalayas, the Western Ghats is home to over 10000 varieties of rare and unique flora.The activities at Tigris Valley centre around wellness enhancing herbs and medicinal plants and this has won them the prestigious national award - the APN-Swadesh Samman for their contribution to the health and wellness sector. Tigris Valley offers a holistic package that includes wellness care and different varieties of AYUSH treatments.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:12 IST
Tigris Valley in the foothills of the Western Ghats in Kerala, wins National Award - Swadesh Samman for promoting AYUSH practices in wellness sector
  • Country:
  • India

When nature is called upon with an open heart, name and fame follow-on. This is very true for Tigris Valley Wellness retreat centre, situated amidst the splendid green environment of the Western Ghats, one of the eight biodiversity hotspots of the world. Older than the Himalayas, the Western Ghats is home to over 10000 varieties of rare and unique flora.

The activities at Tigris Valley centre around wellness enhancing herbs and medicinal plants and this has won them the prestigious national award - the APN-Swadesh Samman for their contribution to the health and wellness sector. The award was received by Dr. UK Muhammed Shareef, Managing Director and Chairman of Tigris Valley, at a prestigious function held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Central Tourism Minister Shripad Naik, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte graced the occasion with their presence.

Tigris Valley near the Thusharagiri waterfall is blessed with rain for more than nine months a year. The lush greenery and the herb-laden breeze from the Western Ghats energizes people from within. Tigris Valley offers a holistic package that includes wellness care and different varieties of AYUSH treatments. It offers gentle ways to embrace holistic wellness practices that lead to a rejuvenation of body and spirit. This private, cozy place hosts state of the art facilities like swimming pools, health spas with medicated massages, fitness centre, Yoga & meditation hall, a Herbs House (A natural pharmacy), laboratory, a physiotherapy & rejuvenation centre and a dental studio.

A stay at Tigris Valley promises a relaxed routine with holistic food at the multi-cuisine wellness restaurant, and soothing spaces like the library, a large board room, the café, walking tracks, gazebos, an organic farm and vegetable garden, an amphitheatre and sprawling gardens. Tigris Valley retreat centre offers the best of AYUSH treatments, and is a source of rich wisdom from Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga, Sidha and Naturopathy solutions. Ancient Chinese techniques like Acupuncture is also effectively included in their treatments. The wellness-treatment package at Tigris eyes a medicine-free vision. Tigris Valley is blessed with experts in different areas of treatment and wellness care. This enables Tigris Valley to be a foremost place for those globally seeking to build health, rejuvenate their system and experience internal bliss.

Today, Tigris Valley is a globally appreciated wellness retreat centre with people coming from foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland besides India. At a time when people are increasingly going back to nature for healing, Tigris Valley, by syncing modern facilities with pure, untouched nature attracts people worldwide.

About Tigris Valley: Tigris Valley offers the world, a transformational healing journey with a totally holistic approach. In the foothills of Wayanad, and a short drive from the much famed Thusharagiri waterfalls, bordered by the charming Western Ghats, one among the eight mighty biodiversity hotspots of the world – Tigris Valley stands tall, casting a magical spell of wellness.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926804/Swadesh_Awards_Tigris_Valley.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926805/Tigris_Valley_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022