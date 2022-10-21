Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:24 IST
K'taka: MESCOM engineer dies in accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An engineer working with the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) died in a road accident involving two cars and a bus at Mahihalla near Bantwal in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Joshi (45), assistant executive engineer of Mescom at Vittal.

Sources said the car driven by Joshi collided with another car and a bus at around 11 am. The car was completely mangled due to the impact of the accident.

Local residents managed to pull Joshi out of the car and he was rushed to a private hospital in the city where he succumbed to the grievous injuries. Four people in the other car, who were also injured, have been hospitalised.

Immediately after the two cars collided, the bus which came from behind hit both the vehicles, sources said. All the affected vehicles were removed from the spot.

A case has been registered at Bantwal traffic police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

