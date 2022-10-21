Left Menu

Jio net profit up 28 pc to Rs 4,518 cr for Sept quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:30 IST
Jio net profit up 28 pc to Rs 4,518 cr for Sept quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday posted a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 4,518 crore.

Its net profit stood at Rs 3528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing. The revenue from operations jumped 20.2 per cent to Rs 22,521 crore for the just ended quarter, from Rs 18,735 crore in the year-ago period.

The Q2 scorecard comes amid large-scale network deployments across the country for 5G services, the much-talked about next-generation technology that promises to ring in a new era of turbocharged speeds, lag-free connectivity, and new-age applications in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Earlier this month, Jio announced it will start the beta trial of its 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022